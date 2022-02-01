Justice League Incarnate Quotes Arrowverse Crisis On Infinite Earths

Today's Justice League Incarnate #4 opens by quoting the Arrowverse Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover. Remember that opening? With the Infinitude?

"In the beginning, there was only one; a single black infinitude. Then the infinitude found release and finally the darkness broke, filling it with life. With the multiverse. Every existence multiplied by possibility. And spread out before space and time in infinite measure." Well, it looks like writer Josh Williamson was taking transcription notes…

Though in his version the causing of the multiverse seems to have been the darkness being tortured by the light… and that pain being exhibited within the light as the Multiverse.

So life is born out of pain and suffering and that experience is reflected within it. Basically, we are all Dexter. And it also sets up The Great Darkness Saga as well. Josh Williamson does like to pull at those continuity strings does he not? It's like he's the DC Comics version of Al Ewing. Expect something even bigger for the final issue next month…

