Justin Lin Directs, Mattson Tomlin Adapts, Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Comic

Justin Lin directs as Mattson Tomlin writes the screenplay for the Netflix movie of Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr comic book

Article Summary Justin Lin directs the Brzrkr movie for Netflix, starring and produced by Keanu Reeves.

Mattson Tomlin adapts the screenplay from the Brzrkr comic series co-created by Reeves.

The comic, with art by Ron Garney, follows immortal warrior B's quest for truth and peace.

Brzrkr #1 achieved massive success, selling over 615,000 copies and raising $1.4M on Kickstarter.

Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin will direct the movie based on the Keanu Reeves-created comic book Brzrkr for Netflix, which is starring and produced by Keanu Reeves. Also producing are Stephen Christy for Boom Studios, Stephen Hamel of Company Films and Boom Studios co-founder Ross Richie. Lin will also produce via his Perfect Storm banner. Reeves previously invested in Lin's last movie, Last Days. Writer of the Boom Studios comic book Vicious Circle, Batman comic The Imposter, and the Batman and Batman 2 movies, Mattson Tomlin, has written the Brzrkr screenplay.

Brzrkr is a comic book series created and written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, originally to be drawn by Alessandro Vitti and then later replaced by Ron Garney. The comic follows an immortal warrior, known as B, as he fights his way through the ages. The first issue of the 12-issue limited series was published in 2021 and raised more than $1.4 million in its funding campaign on Kickstarter. Brzrkr #1 sold over 615,000 copies, and the series has, in total, sold three-and-a-half million copies.

"A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it. Keanu Reeves makes his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings) and legendary artist Ron Garney (Wolverine) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages."

