Kamala Khan Debuts As Ms. Marvel, On Auction At ComicConnect

Kamala Khan is easily one of the most popular new characters Marvel has introduced in the last 20 years. That will be boosted tenfold with the upcoming Disney+ Ms. Marvel series debuting this summer. Now is the time to gobble up her key issues, and All-New Marvel Now! Point One #1 from 2014 is the ultimate one to get. This is her first full appearance, and a really nice CGC 9.4 is taking bids right now at ComicConnect. The best part about this copy is that it is only sitting at $70 right now, perfect to grab if you need it for your collection or to try and flip. Check out Kamala Khan's debut below.

Kamala Khan About To Blow Up

"Cover by Salvador Larroca. Written by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, James Robinson, Nathan Edmondson, G. Willow Wilson, Nick Spencer. Art by Lee Garbett, Michael Allred, Steve Pugh, Phil Noto, Adrian Alphona, Rags Morales. Here we go again! It's your one-stop entry point to the world of ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! Loki embarks on a mission for Asgard! The Silver Surfer and Dawn experience the cosmic rays of Nautikos! A Kree Pursuer and her Special Forces team prepare to invade the Earth! The Black Widow goes undercover in Russia! Who is the new Ms. Marvel? And can even the Indestructible Hulk survive the aid and assistance of fellow Avengers Cannonball and Sunspot? • Features completely new LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD, SILVER SURFER, BLACK WIDOW, MS MARVEL, ALL-NEW INVADERS, and AVENGERS WORLD lead-in stories! Note: First appearance of Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel Cover price $5.99."

Kamala Khan is a character that means quite a bit to quite a few people, so grabbing her debut is a big deal for many people. Go here and get more info or place a bid. While there, take a look at everything else, taking bids today and this week.