Katana Trained Up The Next Batman (Second Son #11 Spoilers)

In this week's Next Batman: Super Sons, we see Jace Fox, The Next Batman, getting his first killing brushed under the carpet by his mum and a big, bad cheque. Imagine what Bruce Wayne's life as Batman would have been if his parents were still around? Scolding The Joker, telling Jim Gordon to pay Bruce for all his help, and asking when he's going to settle down with that nice Catwoman.

But we also get another insight into Jace Fox's hidden life, the time he spent away from Gotham, preparing to become the Batman he is today – or will be in Future State. We've already learnt where he met his Oracle, Vol, now we get an insight on how he went from rich playboy to diligent student to Batman.

Katana trained Jace Fox to be the Next Batman. Tatsu Yamashiro is a Japanese sword-wielding superhero who has been a member of the Suicide Squad, the Outsiders, the Justice League of America, and the Birds of Prey. Her sword Soultaker captures the souls of anyone killed by it, including her husband.

You don't suppose Jace Fox would be able to do that with his batarangs now, do you? Still, he may now be a lot handier with a sword than we may have otherwise thought.

As for his current dilemma, maybe he should have a word with Jason Todd? Before the Future State has to deal with him?