Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Tops Advance Reorders

BRZRKR #2 second printing dominated advance reorders this week, with Star Wars 5th printings and Geiger 3rd printings. But for unreleased titles, the Immortal Hulk one-shot got a lot more interest as retailers started to realise that it might just matter.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 2ND PTG MORA $3.99 BOOM STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 5TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS JESSICA JONES ALIAS OMNIBUS HC FIRST ISSUE DM VAR NEW PTG (MR) $100.00 MARVEL COMICS GEIGER #1 3RD PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS IMMORTAL HULK TIME OF MONSTERS #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS JESSICA JONES ALIAS OMNIBUS HC SECRET ORIGIN CVR NEW PTG (MR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #1 3RD PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 4TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3 3RD PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #2 3RD PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #1 3RD PTG GUARA $4.99 BOOM YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 BEHEMOTH LLC WOLVERINE #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #3 CVR E AAPI VAR (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS DAREDEVIL #30 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WAY OF X #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #3 CVR C 5 COPY INCV B&W VIRGIN (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS HEROES REBORN #3 (OF 7) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #3 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SHANG-CHI #1 CHO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR BY DONNY CATES TP VOL 02 PREY $19.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT BEST OF SPLINTER $5.99 IDW PUBLISHING

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS