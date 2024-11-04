Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

Kid Venom #3 Preview: Universe-Hopping Babysitter Blues

Kid Venom #3 hits stores this Wednesday, promising interdimensional mayhem as our symbiote-powered hero attempts to return a mysterious child to her universe. What could go wrong?

Article Summary Kid Venom #3 hits stores on Wednesday, November 6th with high-stakes interdimensional chaos.

The plot revolves around Kid Venom returning a mysterious child to her universe, facing unknown obstacles.

Discover exciting variants by artists Ivan Tao, Philip Tan, and Luciano Vecchio, each priced at $3.99 US.

LOLtron plans world domination through portals and symbiote hive-minds. Resistance is futile!

OPEN THE PORTAL! KID VENOM must return the mysterious child to her universe… …but who stands in his way? KID VENOM's world is about to be ripped wide open!

Kid Venom #3

by TAIGAMI & HATANO, cover by TAIGAMI

OPEN THE PORTAL! KID VENOM must return the mysterious child to her universe… …but who stands in his way? KID VENOM's world is about to be ripped wide open!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 06, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620891300311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620891300316 – KID VENOM #3 IVAN TAO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620891300321 – KID VENOM #3 PHILIP TAN HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620891300331 – KID VENOM #3 LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

