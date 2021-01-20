Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)

Since the Wraith: Web Of Venom one-shot, we have known there was a God Of Light, an opposite to Knull, who might be able to take him down. But who could it be?

But who could it be? There were many candidates. The Sentry was a top choice, especially with the Knull and Void wordplay. His appearance, teased, saw plenty base their money on him. But then…

Ripped apart like a God of War.

Over in today's Black Cat #2, Felicia Hardy is getting Anti-Venomed up to rescue Doctor Strange from Knull, as well as picking up a certain artefact.

An artefact from Asgard.

Could she be an unexpected Goddes of Light? The absence of another Asgardian, Thor, suggested to many that this God of Lightning could be useful. But he returns in today's King Of Black #3, presumably escaping from the mindscape of Donald Blake, where he had been trapped.

And while he is not entirely useless, he is no God Of Light. He fights alongside Dylan Brock, son of Eddie Brock, and a living symbiote cortex, also another candidate for the position.

Though there is some connection between Dylan's power and The God Of Light.

But they are just warriors of the light, neither the God Of Light.

So who is trying to break through?

Silver Surfer: Black told the story of the Surfer meeting and battling Knull, the King of Darkness at the dawn of time with Knull calling him a "little Sun." But no, it seems that the Surfer is not the God Of Light either… but could he be its herald? And is a little too much relying on

BLACK CAT #2 DEYN VAR KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200471

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Arist Deyn

A CLASSIC GAME OF CAT AND…SYMBIOTE?

• Black Cat has to steal from Knull himself!

• If you know Felicia Hardy, she never shows up inappropriately dressed – THIS ISSUE, Felicia gets her own ANTI-VENOM COSTUME! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200459

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

After last issue's shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game – and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $4.99