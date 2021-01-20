Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Since the Wraith: Web Of Venom one-shot, we have known there was a God Of Light, an opposite to Knull, who might be able to take him down. But who could it be?

Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
Web Of Venom: Wraith

But who could it be? There were many candidates. The Sentry was a top choice, especially with the Knull and Void wordplay. His appearance, teased, saw plenty base their money on him. But then…

Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
King In Black #1

Ripped apart like a God of War.

Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
Siege

Over in today's Black Cat #2, Felicia Hardy is getting Anti-Venomed up to rescue Doctor Strange from Knull, as well as picking up a certain artefact.

Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
King In Black: Black Cat #2

An artefact from Asgard.

Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
King In Black: Black Cat #2

Could she be an unexpected Goddes of Light? The absence of another Asgardian, Thor, suggested to many that this God of Lightning could be useful. But he returns in today's King Of Black #3, presumably escaping from the mindscape of Donald Blake, where he had been trapped.

The Golden God In King Of Black - Revealed? (Spoilers)
King In Black #3

And while he is not entirely useless, he is no God Of Light. He fights alongside Dylan Brock, son of Eddie Brock, and a living symbiote cortex, also another candidate for the position.

The Golden God In King Of Black - Revealed? (Spoilers)
King In Black #3

Though there is some connection between Dylan's power and The God Of Light.

The Golden God In King Of Black - Revealed? (Spoilers)
King In Black #3

But they are just warriors of the light, neither the God Of Light.

The Golden God In King Of Black - Revealed? (Spoilers)
King In Black #3

So who is trying to break through?

The Golden God In King Of Black - Revealed? (Spoilers)
King In Black #3

Silver Surfer: Black told the story of the Surfer meeting and battling Knull, the King of Darkness at the dawn of time with Knull calling him a "little Sun." But no, it seems that the Surfer is not the God Of Light either… but could he be its herald? And is a little too much relying on

BLACK CAT #2 DEYN VAR KIB
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200471
(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Arist Deyn
A CLASSIC GAME OF CAT AND…SYMBIOTE?
•  Black Cat has to steal from Knull himself!
•  If you know Felicia Hardy, she never shows up inappropriately dressed – THIS ISSUE, Felicia gets her own ANTI-VENOM COSTUME! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200459
(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman
After last issue's shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game – and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $4.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  