King of Spies: Mark Millar Spy Comic Gets A Dark Horse Library Edition

King of Spies, Mark Millar’s "Old James Bond's final story" fan fiction, is getting an oversized hardcover Dark Horse Library Edition.

Article Summary Discover Mark Millar's King of Spies, a dark twist on classic spy tales, now a Dark Horse Library Edition.

Follow Sir Roland King, a retired agent with months to live, seeking revenge on corrupt elites.

See artwork by Matteo Scalera and his team, totaling 152 pages of espionage thriller excitement.

King of Spies Library Edition releases in July 2025, available for pre-order from major booksellers.

Dark Horse Books and the extremely prolific Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman) present the revenge thriller King of Spies Library Edition (Image Comics published the original), collecting Millar's "Old James Bond's final story" fan fiction spy story into an oversized hardcover format for collectors and fans of Millarworld. Artist Matteo Scalera (Black Science, Dumb Shark), colorist Giovanna Niro (Orfani, The Bounce), letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy, Y: The Last Man), and design team Ozgur Yildrim (Loki, Night Club) and Eddie Thornton (Nemesis: Reloaded, Night Club) join Millar in King of Spies Library Edition. Featuring cover art by Scalera, the book will arrive in comic shops and bookstores in July 2025. According to the hype, King of Spies left fans speechless as Millar and Scalera took the classic spy story and subverted the entire genre as far as the unrealistic, bombastic Bondian spy fantasy goes.

In King of Spies, Britain's top secret agent (really and very obviously Millar's fanfic imagining of Sean Connery's classic version of James Bond grown old), now in his sixties, discovers he has six months to live. Now, he must choose between a gentle decline or going after everyone he thinks deserves to die. With the state of the world as messy as it is, Sir Roland King has a long list of people he blames for the world's problems, and those politicians, royals, journalists, and celebrities are about to be rooted out. Before he goes, King wants to upset the status quo and eliminate as much corruption as possible. With a lifetime of experience, this spy might be impossible to catch. The only man who stands a chance against him? His estranged son, ready to make him pay for abandoning both he and his mother many years ago. This is one standoff you won't be able to put down as typically smug asshole Millar villain son faces off against typically smug asshole Millar hero.

Fans of classic James Bond movies (not the darker, more tragic original novels), Kingsman, and Kill Bill will find the espionage thriller King of Spies Library Edition a perfect target to acquire when the 152-page (8" x 12.1875") hardcover edition arrives in bookstores on July 14, 2025, and comic shops on July 15, 2025, for $49.99. Pre-order now from TFAW, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, your local bookstore, or visit Comic Shop Locator for more details and stores near you.

