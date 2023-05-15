LEGO Captures the Magic of Quidditch with New Harry Potter Truck Set Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the help of LEGO as they reveal a new set of construction sets that are filled with magic

Forget baseball, basketball, or even soccer, as the high speed game of Quidditch is coming to life! That is right, LEGO is back with another Harry Potter set with the 599 piece Quidditch Truck set. We have seen plenty of new Harry Potter set like the Dobby, but this one really takes the cake with a travel size Quidditch game. Three games can actually be played for 1 or 2 players, and 4 customizable minifigures are included. LEGO did include minifigures for Har,ry Potter, Cedric Diggory, Draco Malfoy, and Cho Chang but 10 extra heads with 6 different skin tones and 10 extra hairstyles are also included to make your own players. Harry Potter fans will also see plenty of accessories inside the truck, with a Golden Snitch, a Quaffle, brooms, bludgers, bats, and banners for each house. Quidditch and Harry Potter fans will not want to miss out on owning this set for $67.99, and it will arrive on June 1, 2023, right here.

Catch the Golden Snitch with LEGO's New Quidditch Set

"Kid will love to build this magical LEGO® Harry Potter™ Quidditch™ Trunk toy (76416), which unlocks to reveal a Quidditch playing field, Hogwarts™ house banners and everything needed to play solo or 2-player Quidditch games. A great gift for Harry Potter fans aged 9 and up, the set features Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy™, Cedric Diggory and Cho Chang minifigures, plus 10 extra heads (6 different skin tones) and 10 extra hairstyles to create unique players."

"The box also contains equipment to set up 3 different Quidditch games: shoot the Quaffle through the goal hoops, launch the bludgers at the beater and catch the Golden Snitch™. When the game is over and the house cup has been presented, everything packs away in the trunk ready for kids to take with them for play on the go."