Little, Brown To Publish Tim McCanna's Peach & Plum Graphic Novels

Peach & Plum is a new early graphic novel series written and illustrated by Tim McCanna, about two best friends who rhyme all the time. Rachel Poloski at Little, Brown acquired world rights to the first two books.

Tim McCanna is an actor, musician, musical theatre writer, graphic designer and creator of picture books, including Teeny Tiny Trucks, Bitty Bot, So Many Sounds, Barnyard Boogie!, Jack B. Ninja, Boing! A Very Noisy ABC, Bitty Bot's Big Beach Getaway, and Watersong. Previously he wrote and produced off-Broadway musical The Cosmic Calamities Of Henry Noodle.

Esther Cajahuaringa will edit and publication for the first book is scheduled for summer 2022. Tim McCanna's agent Caryn Wiseman at the Andrea Brown Literary Agency brokered the deal – and I'll be adding it to the big graphic novel/agents list. Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media industries.

In 2019, Little, Brown was directed to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.