Loki Is The Bi Frost Giant, Officially. Will There Be T-Shirts?

Loki is a gender-fluid pansexual trickster god of the Marvel Universe. as they were of Norse Mythology. It's only now that they are being a bit more open about it on the comic book page. And because Loki has become one of the more loquacious characters, such discussion is generally danced around and played with rather than addressed outright, whether in the comic books…

Or on the television…

But with Al Ewing co-writing Thor with Donny Cates, drawn by Salvador Larroca, we get a chance for Al Ewing to revisit that aspect of Loki, as he advises Thor about what to do about the recently broken Bifrost Bridge, that joins Asgard and Earth – or Midgard.

That may be one of the best Loki puns to date, even when Kieron Gillen was writing the character, and that's saying something. While also being as on the nose as a midday TV drama. Can we expect Bi Frost Giant T-shirts for NYCC, or will we have to wait for SDCC? Home-made ones for MCM or Thought Bubble anyone?

Not the only place Al Ewing is having fun with Loki today…

THOR #27

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220942

(W) Donny Cates, Al Ewing (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Nic Klein

Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth! RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99 DEFENDERS BEYOND #3 (OF 5) (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220894

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Loki's Defenders manage to escape the Second Cosmos and the Beyonder, but Taaia is grievously wounded in the process and none of Loki's or Blue Marvel's expertise seems to be helping. Enter – the Phoenix! But what is the price of a universal

constant's aid…? RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $3.99

