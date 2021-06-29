London's Orbital Space Comics to Open Art Gallery on Thursday

The new Orbital Gallery is launching in the new look Orbital Space comic shop in London from this Thursday with artists Billy Chainsaw, Gerard Don Daniel, GirlShit, JRoldan, and Mister Wim. Orbital posted;

Hello everyone, Orbital is excited to announce that our art gallery will be opened for public viewing from the 1st of July! We sincerely thank you for the big support and hope you will visit the new Orbital soon!

There will also be a premiere pop-up room, housing a wide range of limited edition, hand-pulled, signed, numbered, and open edition prints, drawn from the Orbital and Missed Deadline's stable of artists. Orbital Space is at 8 Great Newport St, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 7JA, right next to Leicester Square tube, the Art Theatre, and Spaghetti House. Gallery curator and initial exhibitor Billy Chainsaw stated "My vision for the Orbital Art Gallery is an inclusive one which embraces the work of both emerging and established artists, offering art at affordable to more expensive prices. Our aim is to display all art forms, from edgy to classical and all points in between… this also includes photography, installations, and live performances."

Billy Chainsaw is an internationally collected, British contemporary Pop artist whose work uses a fertile mix of pulp and the arcane to engage with ideas of mortality, magick and sensuality. Through his transformative art Chainsaw has developed a personal armoury of imagery and gestural approaches that are instantly recognizable, yet seemingly open to infinite experimentation. Chainsaw says he has no interest in perfection. He's far more passionate about the ragged edges, the uneven surface and the traces of previous mistakes. All of which combine to provide the volatile seedbed of his works. Chainsaw's previous work has been exhibited in numerous highly regarded galleries such as the Saatchi Gallery London and the Fleetwood Gallery San Francisco

Gerard Don-Daniel was born and lives in London. Studied at St. Martins in the mid 90's, that's when I caught his eye. His mixed media art incorporates drawing, painting, photography, collage, digital art, illustration, printmaking and found objects. Much of Don-Daniel's inspiration comes from comic books and street art, which he applies to broader, more recognized genres of art history to create a personalized body of work. Having exhibited in several London galleries, Don-Daniel's previous work has been snapped up by many private collectors.

GirlShit has an art school, fine art background. The British artist's multi-disciplinary approach to making art and asking questions leads GirlShit through positive propaganda to examine the female in art and society through layers of subculture, contradictions and personal memory. Oil painting, collage, printmaking, drawing and sculpture form the framework for GirlShit's narrative led practice, with a flip side of artist merch' that embodies the DIY attitude and aesthetics of punk to create 'art on any surface' and an everyday connection through the work. GirlShit is a force to be reckoned with.

JRoldan was born in Columbia, raised in the US, and now resides in London. JRoldan's mixed media work embraces the schools of abstract and gestural expression to create an artistic vision that is uniquely his own. As the creator, JRoldan is clearly 'visible' in his art; his work can never be considered passive or one-dimensional. The very action of his art – by splattering, pouring and scraping fingers across canvas – produces a sense of feverish animation. For the observer, JRoldan's work has a demanding forcefulness that immediately engages our attention. Subversive, irreverent and darkly humorous, JRoldan's goal is always to strengthen the visual impact of his statement. Drawing on his love of ancient mythology and a fascination with historical figures, his works deal in underlying and overlying truths. They raise questions about myth and reality. They invite us to see them not only as aesthetic objects, but also as objects of reflection.

Mister Wim is a London based, Antwerp born, international, art revolutionary. A post-graffiti-sticker-monster, he's been turning heads since '91, doing commissioned and non-commissioned murals in public and private spaces; participating in group art shows; and creating action paintings in bars, discos, music festivals, and tattoo studios and conventions – from Deptford to Osaka. Mister Wim's method of ARTful dodging also embraces graffiti, body painting, tattoo designs, drive-by stickering, and simple drawing. His is a peaceful revolution through art.