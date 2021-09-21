Looks Like I'm Coming To Thanksgiving San Diego Comic-Con After All

Back in March, I made quite the gamble. That a) the San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition announced for November would be going ahead. And b) that President Trump's ban on Brits going to the USA would be lifted by then. And while the show seems to still be going full steam ahead for Thanksgiving weekend, entry into the USA for the UK remained verboten, with no sign of it being lifted. Was I going to have to try and get a flight refund and take the half-refund on by Airbnb? As it stands, it's all good. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the USA, and negotiations with President Biden seem to give assurances that those travel restrictions have been lifted from November, for those who have been double vaccinated. I am sure there will be all manner of other rigmarole to go to. PCR tests, enhanced ESTA screenings, and whatnot, but as it stands, I am coming to the San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition, a week-and-a-half after Thought Bubble. What could possibly go wrong? My eldest is already giving me lists of K-Pop ephemera to buy, apparently San Diego is known for it.

So, why did I take the gamble? Well, when I booked, the air tickets were a third of what they would usually cost me, and a nearby Airbnb, as close to the San Diego Convention Center as possible, for one week what one night at the Hyatt usually cost. So what am I expecting? A much smaller convention, of course. Lots of people, creators, and punters, reticent to go. But maybe, just maybe, something closer to the San Diego Comic Cons I first experienced in the nineties, when I actually exhibited with Mike Meyer as Twist And Shout Comics. I won't be doing that this time. Tickets, badges and passes should be a lot easier to come by. But I plan to be reporting from the show floor as I did back then, and I'm betting the wifi is better than it was six years ago too.

It is also my first time in the United States during Thanksgiving. Which, again, I guess, will limit attendance. But hey, if you are heading down and you are looking for someone to have Thanksgiving with, who has no idea what the hell it is all about, I'm your man. It is weird that I seem to know downtown/Gaslamp District of San Diego better than some parts of Central London. Definitely better than Mayfair. But that's the way things go, sometimes. So… who else is going? Anyone? Will it just be me?