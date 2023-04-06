Looney Tunes x Justice League Statues Debut from Royal Selangor Royal Selangor is celebrating the Warner Brothers 100th Anniversary with some new Looney Tunes x Justice League pewter statues

This year is filled with plenty of anniversary events, and some of the biggest ones are celebrating 100 years. One of which is Warner Brothers, who has hit its monumental 100th Anniversary as they continue celebrating every story. It looks like some new crossover statues are arriving from Royal Selangor as the Looney Tunes get Heroic. Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are back, and this time as the World's Finest with some impressive pewter statues. Bugs are flying on in as Superman, and Daffy is embracing his dark side as Batman. Both statues are beautifully sculpted, with each standing 7"-8" tall and showing off both in some heroic poses. This is not the first time we have seen Justice League x Looney Tunes crossovers, and I doubt it will be the last. Both pewter statues are priced at $250 and set for a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are live with Sideshow Collectibles with Superman Bugs right here and Batman Daffy here.

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as The World's Finest

"Bugs Bunny boasts a prodigious talent for cosplay, appearing in as many rib-tickling guises as there are storylines in his stellar career. However, since he first slipped on a strikingly familiar leotard in the 1943 cartoon Super-Rabbit, the great Superman has been amongst Bugs' regulars. This Bugs Bunny figurine is cast in pewter, with a trademark carrot, on a base of composite resin. Don't miss your chance to add this pewter collectible to your Looney Tunes collection today!"

"Daffy Duck's unique brand of screwball comedy sees him play a bewildering array of characters and roles in a vast range of costumes, including that of Gotham's caped crusader Batman. This Daffy Duck figurine is cast in pewter, standing on a composite resin base, and assumes a signature stance about to splutter a trademark line. Don't miss your chance to add this pewter collectible to your Looney Tunes collection today!"