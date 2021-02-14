Made In Korea by Jeremy Holt & George Schall From Image Comics In May

Jeremy Holt (Virtually Yours, Before Houdini) and George Schall (Planet of the Apes, Chasing Echoes) is launching a new science fiction comic book, Made In Korea, a six-issue miniseries from Image Comics beginning in May. And well-timed for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It won't be alone from Image Comics for May.

"As an identical triplet and Korean adoptee, I wanted to explore my own self-exploration of identity through the lens of science-fiction," said Holt. "I think anyone that is looking for a new take on an Artificial Intelligence story will thoroughly enjoy what George and I have crafted."

Image Comics describes Made In Korea as "Alex Garland's Ex Machina meets Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's Descender and perfect for fans of Jonathan Luna and Sarah Vaughn's Alex + Ada. In Made In Korea, readers will follow Jesse, the world's first true A.I. system, on an exciting exploration of what it means to be a family in an age when biological parenthood is no longer a reality."

Schall added: "In a genre that often feels old because of how fast our world evolves, Jeremy has managed to write a story that feels both very personal and relevant to this day. Doesn't matter if you're a sci-fi fan or not, there's something everyone will be able to relate to in this comic."

Made In Korea #1 will be published on Wednesday, the 26th of May, 2021.

