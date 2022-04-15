Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1 Preview: My Necromancer Academia

Professor Vess has a great way to keep her students in line in this preview of Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1… the threat of magical violence! Check out the preview below.

MAGIC: THE HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB220725

FEB220726 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR B AWANQI – $4.99

FEB220727 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR C CONNECTING VAR – $4.99

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

Delve even deeper into the Magic: The Gathering universe with comic and screenwriter Mairghread Scott (Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy) and artist Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse)! ! While our heroes have many dangers to face throughout the multiverse, the powerful Necromancer Liliana Vess returns to her new home as a professor at the greatest college of magic in the Multiverse. But she doesn't return alone. Sensing the presence of a distant planeswalker calling for help… one with the power to save, or destroy, entire planes, puts her on a collision course with the diabolical machinations of the Tezzeret, the Master of Metal…

In Shops: 4/20/2022

SRP: $4.99

