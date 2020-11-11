Making Another Deal With The Devil In Amazing Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Two Amazing Spider-Man comic books published today Amazing Spider-Man #53 and #53.LR, which would have cost $5.99 if Marvel had put them together but Marvel can charge $7.98 separately. Which they do. And yet both tie-in together intimately.

With Mary Jane Watson confronting the new, sinless, penitent, Norman Osborn, in need of confession in one, rallying Mary Watson to the aid of Peter Parker. Who is being confronted with many other ghosts by Kindred who is, somehow, Harry Osborn. You know our infernal theories on that matter.

After all, Kindred does know all the buttons to push. And Norman Osborn knows why.

Not that Kindred wants that answered for Spider-Man, not yet, anyway.

It's all in the aim of showing Peter Parker the affect that he has had on his friends and family in the past – and now in the present.

If only Peter Parker could remember he'd done a deal with the devil Mephisto (who has bigger fish to fry) then he may avoid doing a deal with Kindred to save them all. But he doesn't.

And Doctor Strange is the only one who might have the inkling of an ability to tell Peter Parker what he had done – and what he is doing again…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 LAST

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200612

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONTINUES!

o Kindred shows Spider-Man his true power, and Spidey sees how much trouble he's in. 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52.LR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200615

(W) Nick Spencer, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Marcelo Ferreira

LAST REMAINS TIE-IN!

o Doctor Strange is now bound to this Kindred problem and he recruits someone to help.

o Even with Strange and his recruit, the Order of the Web will be lucky if they survive! 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 11, 2020 SRP: $3.99