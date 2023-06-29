Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Movies | Tagged: mark hamill, Mark Millar, RFK Jr

Mark Millar Comes Out For RFK Jr., But Mark Hamill May Block Him

Mark Millar has come out for RFK Jr saying "RFK is special. Imagine someone this decent in the White House," Mark Hamill is not so sure.

Comic book writer Mark Millar has had a fascinating political journey. Identifying as a socialist and free speech advocate, he quit lifelong Scottish Labour Party support to become a keen backer of the Scottish National Party. He campaigned for Scotland to leave the United Kingdom ahead of the referendum. He appeared on stage frequently with SNP leader Alex Salmond, appeared in SNP election broadcasts, and was thanked by Salmond in his General Election victory speech. However, Millar suddenly switched sides before the Scottish referendum and supported remaining in the UK because he also supported Brexit. And he realised that if the UK voted Brexit (which they did) and Scotland got their independence (which they didn't), then Scotland would want to rejoin the European Union, and Millar wasn't having that. And recently he left Scotland entirely and moved to Surrey in the South of England. But not before he appeared on the Russian news TV station RT with fellow political traveller George Galloway and suggested that Putin could fund a Superman: Red Son movie.

Mark Millar also made friends amongst the conspiracy theorists, fundraising for David Icke, and soon began posting that the state had murdered Princess Diana. And today, Mark Millar was more enthusiastic in his admiration of RFK, tweeting, "His father and uncle were murdered by the establishment, and yet here he is still believing in the American Dream and common sense politics. In a filthy 2 party system serving only the war machine, RFK is special. Imagine someone this decent in the White House," then adding, "The old system is falling apart. TV debates aren't what they were. A couple of hours on Joe Rogan is worth more."

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer, politician, and writer who has been an anti-vaccine campaigner for a couple of decades as well as other public health-related conspiracy theories, and recently targeting Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and Joe Biden. And is now launching a campaign to be the Democratic nominee for President Of The United States to replace Joe Biden. And Joe Rogan is, well, Joe Rogan. Though I only know of him because of Jude Terror.

Many folks took issue with Millar over his declared support, but no more prominent than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, who appeared as a character in The Secret Service comic and its movie adaptation Kingsman. Hamill replied to Millar, saying, "Don't make me block you." And Mark Hamill knows all about blocking; Obi-Wan trained him with lightsabers and everything.

Will Hamill block Millar? Will Millar summon the Dark Side? What or who will Mark Millar come out and support next? Does anyone want to put a bingo card together?

