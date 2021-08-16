Marvel Cancels Daredevil With #36 With Kingpin/Typhoid Mary Wedding

Chip Zdarsky's run on Daredevil with Marco Checchetto, Manuel Garcia, and more has seen Matt Murdock jailed for murder and Elektra Natchios take over the role as Daredevil on the street of Hell's Kitchen. This past weekend's Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom included a surprise strip which saw Jessica Jones tracking the murder of private investigators by Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin and Mayor of New York. And a conclusion with Fisk standing over the bodies of many street-level Marvel heroes of New York. And now Marvel states that November's Daredevil #36 will be the last issue. Before Marvel Comics does something else.

This November, Zdarsky's legendary run will reach its climax in an explosive final issue, but his acclaimed Daredevil saga is far from over… After a romance that's blossomed over the last two years in DAREDEVIL, Mayor Wilson Fisk and Typhoid Mary are prepared to tie the knot! But in a fashion truly befitting The House of Ideas, calamity is right around the corner for the happy couple! Also discover who will be left standing as Daredevil: Matt Murdock or Electra Natchios? "I know writers like to say things like "it's all been building toward this!!" but, really, it has," Zdarsky said. "When I sat down to write issue one, I knew that this issue was waiting and that it was going to drastically alter the lives of the Daredevil cast. Issue 36 is NOT an ending, it's a beginning." This must-have special issue of DAREDEVIL will have all the revelations fans have been waiting for! Make sure to keep your eyes on Marvel's social channels on Tuesday, August 31st as we celebrate Marvel's Birthday by revealing the next chapter of Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's run on DAREDEVIL along with additional new projects from your favorite creators that will shape the past, present and future of Marvel Comics!

DAREDEVIL #36

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 11/17!