Marvel Comics Classic Kull, Conan and Red Sonja, Up for Auction

Marvel Comics knows how we like our heroes, and that is beefy, thick, and full of rage. Conan, Kull, Red Sonja. These epics are how many got introduced to comics and, to this day, hold a special place in most readers' hearts. While they get relaunched all the time by many different publishers, many would argue that these runs of comics from the '70s will never be topped, and they are right. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a lot of 25 70's Marvel Comics epics, all raw and ready to read. This lot includes Conan #24, which is where Red Sonja made her debut in comics. The bundle is sitting at a cool $105 as of this writing. Check out a few of the books below.

Marvel Comics At Their Best

"Kull the Conqueror / Conan the Barbarian Group of 25 (Marvel Comics, 1970s) Condition: Average FN/VF. Includes Kull the Conqueror #1 (second comic book appearance of Kull), 3 (Thulsa Doom appearance), 4, 6, 8-10, 12, 15-17, and 19-29; Conan the Barbarian #24 (first full Red Sonja appearance – VG) and Annuals #2 and 3; plus Giant-Size Conan #1 (intro of Belit). Barry Smith, Mike Ploog, and Gil Kane art. Grades vary widely, from VG to VF/NM. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $250. First full Red Sonja story, The Song of Red Sonja, script by Roy Thomas, pencils by Barry Windsor-Smith; setting: Makkalet; Conan and Red Sonja start a bar-fight, bathe in a fountain, scale temple walls, break in and steal a snake-tiara, and fight a magical snake; at the end, Sonja tricks Conan, and leaves for Pah-Disha; the Red Sonja story continues in Savage Sword of Conan 1. Final Windsor-Smith art on this title. The art in this issue (at least on page 8, and perhaps elsewhere) was altered without Windsor-Smith's approval."

Kinda a wild story about issue #24, huh? Anyway, this is a great many books, and any Marvel Comics collector who wants that copy of #24 would be hard-pressed to find a better deal. Go here to get more info and to bid. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids today as well.