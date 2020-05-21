Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange.

Recently, Marvel Comics has made a number of titles that were to have been publishing in print, digital-only. DC Comics has followed suit. The release of their new August 2020 solicitations seems to pick what titles will be staying, in print at least, and what will be going. This has led to a reduced title count for August and a number of titles that are now Missing-In-Action. We also deduced a list of others, and none of them are listed in August, so it seems we may have been bang on the money. But there are more to come. Here's a list of those that have gone digital-only.

Ant-Man

Avengers Of The Wasteland

Ravencroft

Ghost-Spider

2020 Ironheart

Marvel's Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes

Hawkeye: Freefall

Here's a list of the once that we deduced were going digital-only, and none of them are on the Marvel Comics August 2020 solicits.

Amazing Mary Jane

Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider

Scream: Curse Of Carnage

Here are others that as of now are missing in action. It is possible, of course, that any of these may turn up in Marvel Comics September 2020 solicitations. But this is where we are for now.

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Werewolf By Night

Children Of The Atom

Spider-Man Noir

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Web of Venom: Wraith

Strikeforce

Runaways

Aero

Sword Master

Valkyrie: Jane Foster

Morbius

Black Panther

Falcon & Winter Soldier

Doctor Doom

Nebula

Atlantis Attacks

Immortal Hulk: Threshing Place

Savage Avengers

Marvel

The Marvels

Empyre: Spider–Man

Lords Of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection

Marvel Tales: The Original Marvel Zombies

Magnificent Ms Marvel

Black Widow

Black Widow: Widow's Sting

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova #1

Taskmaster #1

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way #1

Conan The Barbarian

Savage Sword Of Conan

Conan: Battle For The Serpent Crown

Dark Agnes

Empyre: Stormranger

Empyre: Thor

Empyre: Squadron Supreme

Empyre: The Invasion Of Wakanda

Empyre: Ghost Rider

Juggernaut

New Warriors

Union

Power Pack

Champions

There are also titles that have had issues rescheduled for June and July but which have no subsequent issue in August solicitations. They may of course also return from Marvel Comics in September.

Ghost Rider

Daredevil

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Strange Academy

New Mutants

Doctor Strange

Marvels X

Marvels Snapshot

Black Panther: Agents Of Wakanda

Worth keeping an eye out for going forward? Which will see print, which will switch to digital, which will be never seen from again? Here's one that has escaped the cull it seems, Black Cat with a natty cover from J Scott Campbell.