Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange.

Recently, Marvel Comics has made a number of titles that were to have been publishing in print, digital-only. DC Comics has followed suit. The release of their new August 2020 solicitations seems to pick what titles will be staying, in print at least, and what will be going. This has led to a reduced title count for August and a number of titles that are now Missing-In-Action. We also deduced a list of others, and none of them are listed in August, so it seems we may have been bang on the money. But there are more to come. Here's a list of those that have gone digital-only.
- Ant-Man
- Avengers Of The Wasteland
- Ravencroft
- Ghost-Spider
- 2020 Ironheart
- Marvel's Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes
- Hawkeye: Freefall
Here's a list of the once that we deduced were going digital-only, and none of them are on the Marvel Comics August 2020 solicits.
- Amazing Mary Jane
- Revenge Of The Cosmic Ghost Rider
- Scream: Curse Of Carnage
Here are others that as of now are missing in action. It is possible, of course, that any of these may turn up in Marvel Comics September 2020 solicitations. But this is where we are for now.
- The Punisher Vs Barracuda
- Werewolf By Night
- Children Of The Atom
- Spider-Man Noir
- Gwen Stacy
- Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle
- Web of Venom: Wraith
- Strikeforce
- Runaways
- Aero
- Sword Master
- Valkyrie: Jane Foster
- Morbius
- Black Panther
- Falcon & Winter Soldier
- Doctor Doom
- Nebula
- Atlantis Attacks
- Immortal Hulk: Threshing Place
- Savage Avengers
- Marvel
- The Marvels
- Empyre: Spider–Man
- Lords Of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling
- Marvel Zombies: Resurrection
- Marvel Tales: The Original Marvel Zombies
- Magnificent Ms Marvel
- Black Widow
- Black Widow: Widow's Sting
- Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova #1
- Taskmaster #1
- How To Read Comics The Marvel Way #1
- Conan The Barbarian
- Savage Sword Of Conan
- Conan: Battle For The Serpent Crown
- Dark Agnes
- Empyre: Stormranger
- Empyre: Thor
- Empyre: Squadron Supreme
- Empyre: The Invasion Of Wakanda
- Empyre: Ghost Rider
- Juggernaut
- New Warriors
- Union
- Power Pack
- Champions
There are also titles that have had issues rescheduled for June and July but which have no subsequent issue in August solicitations. They may of course also return from Marvel Comics in September.
- Ghost Rider
- Daredevil
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man
- Strange Academy
- New Mutants
- Doctor Strange
- Marvels X
- Marvels Snapshot
- Black Panther: Agents Of Wakanda
Worth keeping an eye out for going forward? Which will see print, which will switch to digital, which will be never seen from again? Here's one that has escaped the cull it seems, Black Cat with a natty cover from J Scott Campbell.