Marvel Comics Publish Latinx Edition of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades

Marvel Comics will be publishing the latest of their Marvel's Voices series of one-shots, that follow similar one-shots that have focused on various characters and creators of certain communities, including Native Americans, LGBTQ, African Americans, East Asians, and more. The latest, Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 for October focuses on Marvel characters and creators with a Latinx background.

Marvel's first Latino super hero, White Tiger, was created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist George Pérez in 1974's DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU #19. Since then, Marvel has introduced many heroes of Latino-descent from a multitude of different backgrounds including current stars such as Miles Morales, America Chavez, and Reptil. Join us in celebrating these heroes and many more when MARVEL'S VOICES: COMUNIDADES #1 hits stands on October 20th!

Writer Terry Blas introduces a brand-new hero in an action-packed adventure spinning out of his acclaimed Reptil series.

New York Times best-selling author Daniel José Older revisits the legacy of Marvel's first super hero of Latino descent, Hector Ayala aka White Tiger, in an inspiring story rooted in real history.

Catch up with the current White Tiger, Ava Ayala, when author Amparo Ortiz has the young hero confront the dark nature of her powers.

Travel to the past with writer Juan Ponce to witness Nina the Conjuror, the Brazilian Sorcerer Supreme of the 1950s, battle the raging nature spirit known as Anhangá.

Plus an introduction by renowned comics scholar Frederick Luis Aldama about the history of Latinx heroes and creators in the comic book industry.

Stay tuned for information on the other stories in this collection including works by Karla Pacheco, Alex Segura, Leo Romero, Edgar Delgado, Nico Leon, and more!

Karla Pacheco states "Marvel Voices has been an amazing force in comics, letting creators from so many backgrounds bring our heritage and identities to Marvel stories. I'm honored to bring this very personal story from my own childhood to the book through Robbie Reyes." Daniel José Older added "This is such an excellent project, and I'm very happy to get to be part of it. I've read all the Marvel's Voices collections and loved them, so it's great to be able to write for one! ¡Pa'lante!" Co-editor Lauren Amaro states "Marvel Voices is such a unique project that I feel really drills down on the core Marvel tenet of reflecting the world outside your window–so when the opportunity came to help put together Marvel Voices: Comunidades and celebrate the Latinx community, I couldn't have been more excited. And that excitement only continues to grow as story pitches continue to roll in–trust me, you're not going to want to miss out on what this talented group of creators have got cooking up!"

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY (COMUNIDADES) #1

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, KARLA PACHECO, TERRY BLAS, JUAN PONCE, LEONARDO ROMERO, AMPARO ORTIZ, ALEX SEGURA, NICO LEON, EDGAR DELGADO & MORE

Art by ENID BALÁM, VANESA DEL RAY, ADRIANA MELO, LEONARDO ROMERO, NICO LEON, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ & MORE

Cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO & JESUS ABURTOV

Remastered Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ & JAVA TARTAGLIA

On Sale 10/20!