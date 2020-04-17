Marvel Pause, Figurines and Zoom – The Daily LITG 17th April 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Also, to make sure that you don't miss what everyone else is reading from the Marvel Pause to Ben Dunn's birthday. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yes, I do seem to be drawing more cartoons of late.

Marvel Pause, Figurines and Zoom Backgrounds – the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, with more details on the Marvel Pause. As well as the direct experience of comic book store. We also have the first sign of July 2020 solicitations, even if there's nowhere to put them.

Comics News & Events Happening Today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, no Marvel Pause to affect them.

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.

publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala. Mark Propst , artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.

, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves. Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides , writer/artist on Cyber Punks.

, writer/artist on Cyber Punks. Marc Deering , inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.

, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl. William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.

CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii. Pieruccini Riccardo , inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.

, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin. Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.

co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves. Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.

Interested in Marvel's pause, Ben Dunn's birthday, or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

