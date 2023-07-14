Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: punisher, sdcc

Marvel To Bring Back A Brand New Punisher At San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Comics is to announce the retun of The Punisher, in some form or other, at their Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers Panel at SDCC.

It was Axel Alonso, former Marvel EIC, he wrote about the Punisher No More finale by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz, tweeting "I'd say RIP, Frank Castle, but it's pretty clear he's going to hell. I had years of enjoyment editing the ultimate anti-hero and I'm sad to see him go out like this."

It's not like he died. He just went to Weirdworld, fighting the fight away from the eyes of Marvel's superheroes. But now he's back. Or rather, someone is.

Earlier Marvel tweeted out the following art by Rod Reis saying "The Punisher's future in #MarvelComics will be revealed at the Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers Panel at #MarvelSDCC."

That would be this panel. 3pm? That'll be 11pm my time. Looks like I'll be working late.

MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers

3:00PM- 4:00PM PT | Room: 6DE

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel's superlative solo Super Hero series! J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose's Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe. Be sure to stay until the end of the panel to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles!

Previously, Bleeding Cool covered increasing criticism of the use of the Punisher skull by police, army, militia, white supremacist groups, QAnon events, and Sean Hannity on Fox News, even Trump Punisher pins have been popular. And then during the January 6th Insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, many Punisher skull insignias were seen. This also followed Black Lives Matter protests and a focus on real and fictional police behaviour, including the use of Punisher imagery by the police. Amidst calls for Marvel and Disney to cancel The Punisher as a character, Bleeding Cool observed that this may have happened already and that there had been no published or solicited Punisher comic books since November 2020. There was a collection of Punisher Vs Barracuda – but that series was never completed. It was initially postponed by the pandemic but then abandoned altogether, despite completed issues having been completed. In July last year, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Jason Aaron was to reinvent The Punisher for a new age, adding the headline story "Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta Join Jason Aaron on Punisher No More". Then we ran the official news that Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz, and Paul Azaceta are indeed launching a new Punisher series in March 2022. And the Punisher as featured seemed to be sporting a different skull. One that Marvel has trademarked.

During the series, we have seen that The Punisher allied with The Hand, to use them as a tool to take down the worst people in the world. While the Hand is using The Punisher to be its Fist, for as yet unseen purposes. It has also been revealed that The Hand were keeping an eye on Frank Castle long before he went to war and long before he became the Punisher. Because even as a child, Frank Castle was committing such works of lethal justice in his neighbourhood.

But this looks like we'll be getting someone else behind the skull. Or something that looks like a skull anyway.

