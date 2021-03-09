Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special

If you're an X-Men comics reader who's been fed up with paying normal price for your X-Men comics since the end of X of Swords, we've got some good news for you: you'll have the opportunity to shell out extra cash this June when Marvel releases Planet-Size X-Men, the first of what we're sure will be many double-sized (and double-priced) one-shots that will be part of the Hellfire Gala, which is both an in-universe dinner party hosted by the Hellfire Trading Company and an X-Men crossover event happening this Summer.

A press release on Marvel.com explains the Hellfire Gala event:

Twelve titles, twelve stories, all focused on a single night that will go down in Marvel Comics history. Stay tuned for more HELLFIRE GALA cover reveals, costume designs, variants covers, and more as the buildup to this major turning point in the saga of the X-Men begins!

And Planet-Size X-Men #1:

This June, the Hellfire Trading Company invites readers everywhere to the inaugural Hellfire Gala as they announce the first team of Krakoan X-Men to the world—and reveal the startling plans that mutantkind has in store for the Marvel Universe. This highly anticipated comics event will unfold in issues of your favorite ongoing X-Men series as well as PLANET-SIZE X-MEN, a special double-sized one-shot from two of mutantkind's most masterful creators: writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X). The HELLFIRE GALA rages on in one of the most pivotal chapters yet in Jonathan Hickman's X-Men era. But even bigger things are afoot a world away…

Marvel Editor Jordan White had the honors of informing X-Men fans that this issue will be "the most important issue of the month" and that "you cannot miss this," so let's hope our stimulus checks arrive quickly.

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/16