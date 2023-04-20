Marvel Will Launch "What If…? Dark" With Loki, Spider-Gwen & Venom Marvel is launching What If...? Dark one-shots for Spider-Gwen and Loki in July, and Venom in August. Might this tie in with the TV show?

A new What If season may be coming to Disney+… and could it be a little darker? A little more grim'n'gritty? Because Marvel is launching What If…? Dark one-shots for Spider-Gwen and Loki in July, and Venom in August.

First revisiting the death of Gwen Stacy with the original Death of Gwen Stacy writer Gerry Conway as well as Jody Houser and Ramon Bachs to tell her story of what would have happened if Spider-Man died, not Gwen Stacy. Then Walter Simonson returns to his original Thor stories, but with Loki in charge instead, drawn by Scott Eaton. The What If…? Dark one-shot for Venom has no creators announced, but could it be Erik Larsen? David Michelinie? There are options…

WHAT IF…? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN #1

GERRY CONWAY & JODY HOUSER (W) • Ramon Bachs (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

• Spider-Legend Gerry Conway returns to his most famous Spider-Story for this WHAT IF along with co-writer Jody Houser!

• WHAT IF Gwen Stacy didn't die on the bridge that day, but Spider-Man DID?!

• 'Nuff said, I presume!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? DARK: LOKI #1

WALTER SIMONSON (W) • Scot Eaton (A) • Cover by Walter Simonson

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • Variant Cover by TBA

Walter Simonson returns to his illustrious run on THOR…but this time, Loki's in charge! A tale of one of Asgard's worst days – and one of Loki's best.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? DARK: VENOM #1

What If…? is an animated anthology series created by A. C. Bradley for Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. Bradley is the head writer of the show for the first two seasons, with Bryan Andrews directing.