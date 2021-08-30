Mephisto Fans: Grab His First Appearance On Auction Today

Mephisto has been rumored to make an appearance in every Marvel Disney+ show and film for some time now, and eventually, someone is going to be right. The next chance will be with all of the shenanigans going on in the next Spider-Man film, but we will not know until December. Until then, now would be a good time to try and snag a really great copy of his first appearance in Silver Surfer #3. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a super nice CGC 7.5 copy of the said issue, currently sitting at $700 as of this writing, a bit lower than we have seen these ending at recently. That means a deal to be had. Check it out below.

If It Is Down A Little, This May Be Your Last Shot At Cheap Mephisto

"The Silver Surfer #3 (Marvel, 1968) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages. First appearance of Mephisto. Contains a "Tales of the Watcher" backup story. John Buscema cover and art. Gene Colan art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $512. CGC census 8/21: 201 in 7.5, 724 higher. The Silver Surfer's power and nobility catches the attention of Mephisto. He sees the Surfer as an obstacle in his plan to tempt all of humanity into becoming his slaves. He brings Shalla-Bal to Earth as a way to torment the Surfer. But neither this or any other temptations can get him to falter. Mephisto resorts to brute strength by his demons and then himself to fell the Surfer, but nothing is successful. His only solace is the pain that the Silver Surfer feels when Mephisto sends Shalla-Bal back to Zenn-La."

Honestly, this is going to be your last little chance to get his first appearance at a cheap price. When he finally appears, this will go way, way up and never come back down, especially if he sticks around. This is a tough book anyway, so go here for more details and to place a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids today.