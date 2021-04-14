Micronauts #1 CGC 9.8 On Auction Right Now On ComicConnect

ComicConnect Sponsored Post

Micronauts collectors are having a bit of a moment right now. The popular toy line was brought to Marvel Comics in the 70's, just like Star Wars, and the comics actually ran much longer than the toy line did, which is pretty impressive if you think about it. I know in my shop right now Micronauts back issues are flying off the shelf. and up for auction right now at ComicConnect is a CGC 9.8 copy of that first issue. Sitting at $205 as of this writing, expect that number to shoot up pretty quick before this auction ends. You can see the really, really nice copy of the book down below.

Micronauts Has Some Room To Grow

"Based on a line of Japanese action figures, imported to the states by Mego, rights to the Micronauts were acquired by Marvel after comic writer Bill Mantlo stumbled across some of the sci-fi toys his son received as a gift on Christmas in 1977. Much like Marvel's Star Wars series, the Micronauts would take on a life of their own and title would continue on until 1986, a good six years after the line of toys had been pulled from toy store shelves. The engaging combination of characters adapted from the toy line and original characters created by the minds at Marvel proved to be a fortuitous mixture, which, along with striking art by Michael Golden, captured the imaginations of young sci-fi fans of the era, who were awash in space operas and fantasy fiction. The comic features the protagonists; Rann, Mari, Acroyear, Bug, Biotron, and Microtron, versus the power-mad Baron Karza and his Dog Soldiers, set in a microscopic universe. As the Micronauts flee from captivity, they penetrate the "Spacewall" and end up on Earth, but the catch is, they are the size of, you guessed it, action figures. It has been recently announced that a Micronauts film is in the works at Paramount, so it is advisable to own a copy of this first issue, and if you weren't previously aware of the cult following of this entertaining title, congratulations, you are in for a fun ride should you decide to check out the entire run."

With the film in the works and actually looking like it may get off the ground and happen, this is going to be a book that all of a sudden will not be out there. Go here and place a bid on what is sure to be a hot issue in the next few years, and while you are there check out the other books taking bids right now.