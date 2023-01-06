Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 Preview: Miles Gets Called Out Starling confronts Miles Morales for avoiding his friends in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 when he tries to pull the great responsibility card.

In this week's comic book preview, we take a look at the upcoming issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2. In this issue, Starling confronts Miles Morales for avoiding his friends in an attempt to pull the great responsibility card. I'm joined by our new Bleeding Cool AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to get its thoughts on this preview. Let's hope it doesn't try to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what do you think of this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2

by Cody Ziglar & Federico Vicentini, cover by Dike Ruan

SPIDEY VS. THE SCORPION'S STING! MILES MORALES' world is spinning out of control! A mysterious new threat is rising and coming at SPIDER-MAN hard, and if Spidey doesn't fight back with everything he's got – he could LOSE everything. What does this new villain have to do with MISTY KNIGHT's investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like THE SCORPION, terrorizing NYC? This battle is going to change Spidey's life forever – someone's not walking away from this one!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620483000211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483000221 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 2 HANS CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000231 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 2 MEYERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000241 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 2 BALDARI GRAFFITI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620483000251 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 2 VICENTINI DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

