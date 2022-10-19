Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, The Twin Towers & 9/11, Today

Today sees the publication of Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, revisiting Miracleman #23 by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham published thirty years ago in 1992, ten years after the revival of the character by Alan Moore and Garry Leach that pretty much kicked off the modern superhero comic book, much to Alan Moore's current chagrin. The script is unchanged but Mark Buckingham has made the decision to redraw the series from scratch – as well as the accompanying Apocrypha.

The first issue opens in 2003, then then-future, and a world transformed by the Miracleman family, and alien races the Qys and the Warpsmiths, into a seeming utopia. With children of Miracleman playing at superheroes in Manhattan, knocking down skyscrapers. Which means that a scene like this…

Does come over a little differently thirty years on. Real-life history has happened, which does give this and even sharper edge than when originally published.

You can also note the different compositions, better to allow us to see who is talking and how they are reacting. But the mention of the World Trade Center naturally sticks out, especially in this world where the building are knocked down and then restored instantly for fun. It also means that this scene has been recomposed…

…because the original version, with the Manhattan skyline, would now have a tone that it didn't have originally…

…showing everything rebuilt. The new version of this comic also, of course, has Mark Buckingham with thirty years more experience as a comic book artist, and it really shows, across the book. Although, his splash pages for the complexity and history of the comic, seen in sculpture form inside the Utopia tower…

I mean, it was pretty damn fine in the original version as well.

Miracleman: The Silver Age #1 is published by Marvel Comics today. Miracleman: The Silver Age #2 will be published next month, and will reprint/recreate this scene featuring a Spaceman, a Miracleman-era philosopher and prophet through mind-altering drugs.

I have been waiting thirty years to discover what his words might mean.

What are the crimes of light? How long until Miracleman: The Dark Age anyway?

MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220747

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins! Young Miracleman – the lost member of the Miracleman Family – is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Remastered with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham! Including material originally presented in MIRACLEMAN (1985) #23, plus bonus content. Mature In Shops: Oct 19, 2022 SRP: $4.99 MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #2

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220890

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

• Gaiman and Buckingham's epic has returned and you won't believe where the story goes.

• Miracleman has his old friend back, but Young Miracleman has never felt more alone.

• Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world?

• Remastered from MIRACLEMAN (1985) #24 with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99 MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220813

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham present the first ALL-NEW chapter in "The Silver Age!" ?High atop the Himalayas, Dicky Dauntless searches to find his place in the Age of Miracles. He'll make new friends and encounter a frightening, familiar face – Johnny Bates! It's Young Miracleman and Kid Miracleman – face-to-face! Mature In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $4.99 MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221123

Look for more information on this title in a future Marvel Previews! In Shops: Jan 18, 2023 SRP: $4.99