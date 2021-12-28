Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics

Teen Titans Academy #10 sees Stitch going up against the Titans on a major point of principle. But also throws in a more minor one. We start with the idea of the Titans considering the possibility of killing a teenager, Dane, one of their own students, to avoid an apocalypse.

In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook, student Matt Price called Stitch an androgynous ragdoll that has magically come to life, though Stitch described themselves as a nonbinary effigy.

Which leads to Arsenal being even more dismissive than he thought he was being.

Oh, Roy Harper – and you only just came back from the dead as well. And it's not as if he doesn't know the importance of identifying and self-expressing labels, earlier in that very issue…

Stitch certainly does know the value of names as well as pronouns, including the gender implications of them, as well.

I mean even the slave society of Warworld in today's Action Comics #1039 knows to respect the expressed pronouns of their captors…

… including OMAC, the One Man Army Corps, who has made his pronouns clear.

And we know WarWorld was spying on Superman and his cohorts – it looks like word made it through.

