Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Teen Titans Academy #10 sees Stitch going up against the Titans on a major point of principle. But also throws in a more minor one. We start with the idea of the Titans considering the possibility of killing a teenager, Dane, one of their own students, to avoid an apocalypse.

Misgrndering In DC Comics Today - Teen Titans And Action Comics
Teen Titans Academy #10

In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook, student Matt Price called Stitch an androgynous ragdoll that has magically come to life, though Stitch described themselves as a nonbinary effigy.

Fate Keeping It In The Family
Teen Titans Academy Yearbook, #1

Which leads to Arsenal being even more dismissive than he thought he was being.

Misgrndering In DC Comics Today - Teen Titans And Action Comics
Teen Titans Academy #10

Oh, Roy Harper – and you only just came back from the dead as well. And it's not as if he doesn't know the importance of identifying and self-expressing labels, earlier in that very issue…

Misgrndering In DC Comics Today - Teen Titans And Action Comics
Teen Titans Academy #10

Stitch certainly does know the value of names as well as pronouns, including the gender implications of them, as well.

Misgrndering In DC Comics Today - Teen Titans And Action Comics
Teen Titans Academy #10

I mean even the slave society of Warworld in today's Action Comics #1039 knows to respect the expressed pronouns of their captors…

Arkham Tower
Action Comics #1039

… including OMAC, the One Man Army Corps, who has made his pronouns clear.

New Trans Man DC Comics Character, O.M.A.C.
Superman And The Authority #4

And we know WarWorld was spying on Superman and his cohorts – it looks like word made it through.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #10 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL
(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval
Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student—and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021

ACTION COMICS #1039 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE
(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Riccardo Federici and Adriana Melo (CA) Daniel Sampere
Weeks after arriving on Warworld, Superman and the Authority are still learning the art of survival. But Superman refuses to bow to Mongul's law, continuing to risk his life for his new allies, his fellow slaves, and even his enemies. As members of the Authority fight Mongul's rule from the shadows, Superman discovers an ancient mystery regarding Warworld's true origins… that he himself may play a part in. Also featuring Martin Manhunter Part Three! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/25/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.