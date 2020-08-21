Miss Movie Theaters? 40 Seconds from Haun & Mitten Is Here For You

Don't you miss going out to the movies? The smell of popcorn, the anticipation as the trailers roll, the acidic rage bubbling up in your throat when the person in front of you inevitably starts texting? ComiXology Originals has your solution with a new "widescreen" comic from Red Mother's Jeremy Haun and Hellboy's Chris Mitten coming to their digital platform next week, on August 25th. You might have a hard time finding a stranger with whom to argue over theater etiquette while reading it viciously, but beggars can't be choosers. The series, 40 Seconds, is described in ComiXology's announcement as an epic, universe-spanning sci-fi with a touch of horror that features both galactic exploration and character drama. 40 Seconds follows a team of explorers tasked with making the trek to a distant galaxy to answer a distress call, only to end up as the target of a seemingly unstoppable horde.

Jeremy Haun, who has been enjoying major success with the release of Red Mother over at BOOM! Studios spoke in the announcement about collaborating with Mitten, who besides being known for his work on Hellboy worked on Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness:

"Chris Mitten and I had been planning on doing a project together for…ever. When the stars aligned and we were both available to do something, I asked what he wanted to draw and he said 'big sci-fi fantasy'. I had just the thing. And 40 Seconds was born. Chris Mitten is brilliant at everything he does, but when he draws science fiction fantasy it's just… perfect."

40 Seconds will run for five issues and is set to feature colors from Brett Weldele and lettering and design work from Thomas Mauer. As far as the series' intent to fill the gap that folks are missing right now with most theaters being closed, Haun spoke to 40 Second's cinematic inspiration:

"I love the big weird sci-fi comics from the 1950's, the wild science fiction of the '70's and the blockbusters of the '80s. More than ever we need big fun escapist stories. We can't really get that in the theater right now. We can't quite go on grand adventures. With a comic story like 40 Seconds, we can bring an epic, world-hopping adventure straight to readers."

40 Seconds #1 will release from ComiXology this coming Tuesday.