Mojorworld No Longer Satire, Just a Copy of Earth – X-Factor #2 [XH]

Okay, okay, yes, usually, I get these things out on Monday. But do you know how much wrestling there was to recap last week? A lot of wrestling. And wrestling, as we all know, is superior to comics in every way. But the X-Men are still cool, and there were four X-books out last week: X-Men #11, iWolverine 2020 #2, Hellions #3, and X-Factor #2. And I'm gonna tell you what happened in every one.

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

X-FACTOR #2

MAR200893

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

DANCE OF DEATH!

The team gets their first case – investigating the disappearance of a mutant dancer at a prestigious ballet academy…in the Mojoverse!

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $3.99

X-Factor #2 Recap

A mysterious cloaked figure teleports onto Krakoa and leaves a mysterious package outside the phallic headquarters of the new X-Factor. Aurora, newly resurrected and on the team that formed to investigate her own death, finds the package and shows it to the gang. The package contains a pair of shoes that are both soaked in blood and covered in sponsorship logos. The logos, Prodigy determines, come from Mojoworld.

Prodigy signs up for a Mojoverse streaming service, Headshot TV, to learn the identity of the mutant murder victim. Aurora agrees to stay behind and watch Prestige's Warwolf puppy. The rest of the team travels through a Krakoan gate to Mojoworld. They run into another "pod" of Mojoworld dwellers who appear to be on some kind of reality competition show. Back on Earth, Aurora tours the X-Factor base.

We see an example of Headshot TV, which appears to basically be Twitch. Each X-Factor character interacts humorously with a Headshot chat. They need to earn votes to be allowed into the game. Daken fails and is sent home. Northstar yells at him. Daken says he'll have sex with Aurora.

Before X-Factor can enter the game, they also need a sponsor. They don't know how to get one. Luckily, Mojo himself shows up and volunteers to do it. Mojo does his usual shtick about how popular mutants are with viewers. Northstar hoists him up by his robot spider legs and threatens him. He calls in soldiers, but Prestige wipes them out. Mojo agrees to explain.

The top five Headshot TV live streamers make a lot of money and get their own studios. There was a mutant girl who debuted on "Spiral's Showcase" who was competing for one of the top spots. They head off to find Spiral's studio, but they're attacked by a pod that neutralizes Polaris and Northstar's powers. Back on Earth, Aurora is watching her teammates on Headshot TV when Kyle, Northstar's husband, shows up.

So the first issue of this series was paced pretty quickly to establish the whole book basically. Now the pace is slowing down a bit, and this issue was all set-up (and witty banter). I'm always a fan of some Mojoworld shenanigans, so I'm excited to see where this goes.

