Mopping Up Joker War Clowns With Batgirl, Nightwing and Clownhunter

Spoilers for Bat-titles ahead! In Batman #100, Batman visited Clownhunter, a kid called Bao Pham who took a role of taking down Joker henchmen in the Joker War, in a very permanent way, and looks to be continuing that mission, after the War had finished. As he said, in his Ultimate Universe-lower case.

Batman #101 picks up on that, showing them doing just that, hiding their masks, and Clownhunter going to war to find them all. Like a Nazi war criminal hunter, with a Batarang baseball bat.

In Nightwing #75, however, they aren't quite so hidden.

With Batgirl and Nightwing taking them down in one scene…

ANd Batman and Nightwing doing it in another.

It does appear that some of the Clowns are better at hiding than the other.

While as for Catwoman? She may be taking a one year break from Batman and Bruce Wayne... but she still seems to be hanging around Gotham.

That's going to have to be awkward right? If they both end up knocking over the same clowns? Batman living close by in his brownstone, Selina in Alleytown. No Batcave, no butler, no Wayne manor, no Bruce billions – and no Robins. Over in Nightwing #75, Dick says he has refused Bruce's offer of a place at Wayne Manor… but is that even Bruice's offer to make now? How can he afford this hotel now anyway?

While in Teen Titans #46, there is still no sign of Damian Wayne. He's no longer a Robin either and is completely out of the picture. That, it seems, was always the aim of the recent arc.

I mean there is one Robin still around…

But maybe not. But at least we know in this universe, and maybe others too, that Robin is the official bird of Gotham. You live and learn.

