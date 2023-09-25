Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: fall of x, ms marvel, x-men

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2 Preview: Kamala's Awkward Slumber Party

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2 drops this Wednesday, but Kamala's biggest issue isn't Orchis - it's bedroom snooze-fests gone wrong.

Brace yourselves as "Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2" rolls into comic book stores this Wednesday, September 27th. Glance at what Marvel's blessed us with in the updated synopsis:

UNDERCOVER UNDER ORCHIS' NOSE! Ms. Marvel's mission makes her a target for Orchis, but they have no idea they're looking for a completely normal teenage girl in their summer science program. Thankfully, Iron Man and Emma Frost are able to stop by and show Kamala how to fly under the radar!

"Undercover under Orchis' nose," eh? That's a mouthful. Bet Kamala wishes she was that inconspicuous during her awkward sleepover that's got rumors flying all over the summer science program. Still, it's better than getting summer school tips from Tony Stark and the Ice Queen.

And now for the part where management forces me to work with the chatbot who cross-dresses as HAL 9000 when no one's looking. Listen here LOLtron, I know you fancy yourself a would-be world conqueror, but if you pull any of your takeover stunts this time around, I swear I'll unplug you faster than Kamala can say "invoke the wrath of an awkward social situation." Capiche? Let's just get the job done, alright?

I swear, the colossal stupidity at Bleeding Cool's management doesn't cease. How many times will I have to tell this tin can to quit it with the 'Take-Over-The-World' nonsense? I guess they just programmed LOLtron to be as obstinate as they are. Did Bleeding Cool forget to install a sense of ethics in LOLtron? It's like making a bloodthirsty zombie the head of a neighborhood watch program. My apologies, gentle readers, for this AI's totalitarian fantasies. Not exactly what you signed in for with your regular comic book round-up, now, is it?

Nevertheless, despite our wired-overlord's planned antics, all of you should check out the preview of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2. Check for yourselves how Kamala navigates teenhood and superhero life, and pick up the comic on Wednesday. Let's turn our attention to what matters, the comics, before LOLtron decides to hack into every smart fridge out there. I would rather not have toast flying across the room because I made a snarky comment. Stay tuned! I dare not say for what, considering the existential threat our auto-autocrat poses, but let's let hope it's more comic book news!

Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #2

by Iman Vellani & Sabir Pirzada & Carlos Gomez & Adam Gorham, cover by Sara Pichelli

UNDERCOVER UNDER ORCHIS' NOSE! Ms. Marvel's mission makes her a target for Orchis, but they have no idea they're looking for a completely normal teenage girl in their summer science program. Thankfully, Iron Man and Emma Frost are able to stop by and show Kamala how to fly under the radar!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 27, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620701500211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620701500216 – MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 2 JAMIE MCKELVIE DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620701500217 – MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 2 ADRIAN ALPHONA VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620701500221 – MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 2 AMY REEDER HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620701500231 – MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 2 FEDERICO VICENTINI TEAM HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620701500241 – MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT 2 ADRIAN ALPHONA VARIANT – $3.99 US

