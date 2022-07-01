Multiversity: Teen Justice #2 Preview: Cult Following

Gigi is brought deeper into the web of the Church of Blood in this preview of Multiversity: Teen Justice #2. Check out the preview below.

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #2

DC Comics

0522DC061

0522DC062 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #2 Stephanie Hans Cover – $4.99

(W) Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore (A) Marco Failla (CA) Robbi Rodriguez

The explosive miniseries starring Kid Quick and their allies shifts into even higher gear as Teen Justice investigates the Church of Blood! When efforts to infiltrate the mysterious church backfire, one hero faces a devastating loss! Plus: Supergirl and Robin attract surprising allies when they discover an unexpected mystery, Aquagirl finds herself out of her element (and then some), and an encounter with the Justice Guild threatens the future of Teen Justice!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

