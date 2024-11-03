Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

My Adventures with Superman #6 Preview: Waller's Wild New Scheme

My Adventures with Superman #6 hits stores this Wednesday. Amanda Waller's secret anti-Superman project begins, setting the stage for the animated series' second season.

SUPERMAN AND AMAZO VERSUS TASK FORCE X AND TEAM 7! See the start of Amanda Waller's secret anti-Superman project and how it leads into season two of the animated adventures.

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN #6

DC Comics

0924DC187

0924DC188 – My Adventures with Superman #6 Tokitokoro Cover – $4.99

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Pablo M. Collar (CA) Carli Squitieri, Caroline Chiou

SUPERMAN AND AMAZO VERSUS TASK FORCE X AND TEAM 7! See the start of Amanda Waller's secret anti-Superman project and how it leads into season two of the animated adventures.

In Shops: 11/6/2024

SRP: $3.99

