What could make a literary classic like Little Women even better? Ponies. The answer is always ponies. Here's a preview of My Little Pony Classics Reimagined: Little Fillies #1.

Bleeding Cool has asked us to partner with an AI for all previews articles. We're sure this is going to backfire, but here goes. LOLtron… what did you think of the preview?

Who knew robots could be bronies? Check out the preview below.

MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED: LITTLE FILLIES #1

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221696

SEP221697 – MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #1 CVR B ( – $3.99

(W) Megan Brown (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

Little Women meets My Little Pony in this new series about love, life, and sisterhood. Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, Fluttershy, and Rarity appear as the March sisters, who dream of life beyond Broncord, Massahoofetts. In issue #1, Rainbow Dash yearns for excitement-something to write about. So when Applejack, the Marches' neighbor, arrives home with tales of eel-wrangling and apple-eating, Rainbow Dash and her sisters dare to hope for more.

In Shops: 11/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

