Mystique (Raven Darkhölme) Revealed in Ms. Marvel #18, Up for Auction

Created by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum, Mystique, the Marvel mutant who is best known for her shapeshifting abilities was first introduced in a brief cameo in Ms. Marvel #17. But her natural form and her ability to mimic the appearance of other people were revealed in Ms. Marvel #18, making that issue a definitive moment for the character. A character who has become a popular part of the X-Men saga ever since, including appearances in multiple films for the X-Men franchise, there's a Ms. Marvel #18 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages up for auction at 2022 May 1-2 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122218 at Heritage Auctions.

As this issue gets underway, Ms. Marvel is attacked by the villain known as Centurion. Soon, the Avengers (Wasp, Yellowjacket Vision, Scarlet Witch and Wonder Man in this case) get involved in the battle. As the battle progresses, the scene shifts to the office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Development at the Pentagon. We quickly find out that the person in this office has set the events of this issue in motion herself — against the wishes of her as yet unknown master. But Raven Darkholme aka Mystique then transforms into her true self and reveals that she has plans of her own for Ms. Marvel.

