New Mutants #30 Preview: 40th Anniversary Party

The New Mutants celebrate 40 years in the most comics way possible in this preview of New Mutants #30… with a nostalgia-packed oversized issue, and a Deadpool guest appearance. Check out the preview below.

New Mutants #30

by Vita Ayala & Alyssa Wong & Alex Lins & Marvel Various, cover by Rafael De Latorre

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF X-MEN'S YOUTHFUL MISFITS! Throughout the past forty years, NEW MUTANTS has remained a timeless yet contemporary voice for the marginalized youth who must grow up in a harsh, cruel world. In this supersized issue, Vita Ayala, Rod Reis and more craft a mosaic love letter dedicated to the mutant youngsters who have become the beacon and hope of a new generation of X-Men. Commemorating classic and new characters alike, this collection of shorts celebrates four decades' worth of the joys and tribulations of being young, brave and gifted in the world of X. The issue will also feature a fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool short by special guest writer Alyssa Wong.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960609471403011

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960609471403021 – NEW MUTANTS 30 LIEFELD VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609471403031 – NEW MUTANTS 30 REIS DESIGN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609471403041 – NEW MUTANTS 30 SIENKIEWICZ VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609471403051 – NEW MUTANTS 30 MCLEOD VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960609471403061 – NEW MUTANTS 30 ROMERO COMMUNITY VARIANT – $5.99 US

