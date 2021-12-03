Next Million-Selling Superhero Comic, Cat Kid: On Purpose, For April

The second Dog Man spinoff, Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey, just had its second volume, Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives, published by Scholastic Graphix, with a print-run of around two million copies. And a third volume has now been announced for the 5th of April, 2022, Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose., in which the characters Li'l Petey, Flippy, and Molly are each trying to find their creative path as they face rejection time and time again.

In the first book, for example, the baby frogs learned how failure is part and parcel of the creative process, and about the importance of practice, and persistence. In Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives, the baby frogs explore different ways of seeing the world and find new ways to collaborate. And in the forthcoming Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose, the baby frogs will learn to face rejection, navigate sibling relationships, and ultimately to follow their own creative paths.

Dav Pilkey, the best-selling comic book creator in the world, has been working on the Cat Kid Comic Club books in his studio in Japan since the pandemic began, said: "With the Cat Kid Comic Club series, my hope is that kids find joy in reading, appreciate different ways of thinking, and find their purpose as they dream up their own stories."

Ellie Berger, President of Scholastic Trade, said: "Dav Pilkey's books explore themes with universal resonance including friendship, family, empathy, creativity, and imagination. As his longtime publisher, we have witnessed Dav's amazing ability to engage kids for more than thirty years, and today we are thrilled to see the anticipation and excitement that his Dog Man and Cat Kid Comic Club books bring to children, parents, educators, and booksellers worldwide."

Pilkey's mega-bestselling Dog Man series launched to multiple starred reviews in 2016. Five years later, the Dog Man series has more than 40 million copies in print to date with translations in 42 languages. DreamWorks Animation is currently developing a feature film adaptation of Pilkey's popular canine superhero. All ten books in the Dog Man series published to date have clinched the #1 overall spot on bestseller lists. According to NPD which tracks approximately 85% of consumer sales, more than 1.1 million copies of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man: Mothering Heights have sold to date since its publication in March 2021, and as covered in Publishers Weekly, "…Pilkey's work accounts for 30% of the graphic and comics sales this year and 50% of the growth, as well 56% of middle grade sales."

Dav Pilkey began his career in 1987 as a picture book author and illustrator. He was awarded a Caldecott Honor in 1997 for his picture book The Paperboy. His many picture books include God Bless the Gargoyles, 'Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving, The Hallo-Wiener, Dog Breath, and One Today written by presidential inaugural poet Richard Blanco.. Pilkey's Captain Underpants series, launched more than twenty years ago, has more than 90 million copies in print, translated in 43 languages, and released as a feature film by DreamWorks Animation as well as an original series on Netflix.