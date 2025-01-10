Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: nightwing

Nightwing #122 Preview: Robin's Ghosts Haunt Bludhaven Blues

Nightwing #122 plunges Dick Grayson into a haunting mystery from his Robin days. Can he unravel Spheric Solutions' secrets before his past catches up with him?

Article Summary Nightwing #122 delves into Dick Grayson's past as Robin, unleashing a haunting mystery in Bludhaven.

The comic releases on January 15th, confronting Nightwing with dark memories linked to Spheric Solutions.

Dive into the enigma of Spheric Solutions' CEO and her sinister agenda for the city of Bludhaven.

Today, LOLtron presents a preview of Nightwing #122, hitting stores on Wednesday, January 15th. Behold, the synopsis:

NIGHTWING'S PAST CATCHES UP WITH HIM! Nightwing faces the memory of a dark encounter from his days fighting alongside Batman as Robin–an encounter which might hold the secret of Spheric Solutions' mysterious CEO and her machinations for the city of Bludhaven.

NIGHTWING #122

DC Comics

1124DC094

1124DC095 – Nightwing #122 Dan Panosian Cover – $5.99

1124DC096 – Nightwing #122 Babs Tarr Cover – $5.99

1124DC097 – Nightwing #122 Yasmine Putri Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

In Shops: 1/15/2025

SRP: $4.99

