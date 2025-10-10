Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

NYCC: Laura Kinney & Gabby Team Up For Generation X-23

NYCC: Laura Kinney & Gabby Team Up For Generation X-23 by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni, for February 2026

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. And that includes the very entertainingly-titled Generation X-23, by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni, for February. Which sees Laura Kinney: Wolverine (recently Sabretooth) and Gabby create a new team of Weapon X folks. With a bunch of new members seemingly standing in the shadows…

Generation X-23 #1 by Jody Houser and Jacopo Camagni

Generation X-23 #1
New Ongoing Series, On Sale February 2026
Written by JODY HOUSER
Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI
Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR
HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS. LAURA KINNEY was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When LAURA and GABBY encounter someone who seems to be their LONG LOST FRIEND, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23! Featuring a host of new heroes and villains, Generation X-23 have a surprise in store for the WOLVERINE!

 

Marvel Announce, Generation X, Storm, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus
X-Men Shadows Of Tomorrow PR promo image

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

