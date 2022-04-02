One-Star Squadron #5 Preview: Power Girl Accused

Power Girl is the prime suspect in burning down the Heroz4U headquarters in this preview of One-Star Squadron #5. But honestly, anyone could have done it. Americans are fed up with work. Check out the preview below.

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #5

DC Comics

0222DC108

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

After an unfortunate accident at Heroz4U headquarters, all the employees are under investigation for the moment it all went up in flames! Now Red Tornado has stepped forward, ready to tell the truth. Could one of our heroes actually be a villain in disguise?

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

