Oni Press & EC Comics' Epitaphs From The Abyss Goes Monthly

Article Summary Oni Press and EC Comics' Epitaphs from the Abyss goes monthly after selling over 65,000 debut copies.

Series extended to 12 issues, featuring creators like Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Russell, and Tim Seeley.

Announcement at San Diego Comic-Con with free exclusive Richard Corben variant cover distribution.

Upcoming new series include holiday-themed Shiver SuspenStories and dark fantasy title Cruel Kingdom in January.

After reporting more than 65,000 copies sold and charting one of the year's biggest new series debuts for the return of EC Comics in Epitaphs from the Abyss #1, Oni Press is kicking off the first day of San Diego Comic Con with a trio of new announcements for the future of the infamous and influential publishing line that birthed Tales from the Crypt, Weird Science, and Mad Magazine and influenced everything from Jaws and Stars Wars to the Ramones and James Gunn along the way…

First up, on the heels of its blockbuster debut this week, the new EC's flagship horror title, Epitaphs from the Abyss, is expanding from its initially planned 5-issue run into a monthly series featuring a slew of new returning creators including that will conclude with issue #12 in mid-2025 "before introducing a horrific new title in the annals of EC's long-running horror legacy next summer.

Expect more details to drop at Friday's EC Comics Lives Again at Oni Press! panel live from San Diego with creators Jason Aaron, Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham, Klaus Janson, Matt Kindt, Jay Stephens, and Ben H. Winters, where the company will also be distributing free copies of this exclusive Richard Corben "Fan-Addict" variant cover for Epitaphs from the Abyss #1… Expect that to be a hot item in the days ahead.

"THE BIGGEST ONI PRESS DEBUT IN A DECADE – NOW A MONTHLY SERIES!

"With more than 65,000 copies sold for its debut issue, the new flagship title of EC's highly anticipated line of new series at Oni Press – Epitaphs from the Abyss – has been extended from its originally solicited five-issue run into an ongoing monthly series that will conclude with issue #12 … before introducing a horrific new title in the annals of EC's long-running horror legacy next summer.

"With new stories for upcoming issues set to feature Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One), Matt Bors (Toxic Avenger), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), Matthew Rosenberg (DC Vs. Vampires), Mark Russell (Batman: Dark Age, X-Factor), Tim Seeley (Local Man), Jay Stephens (Dwellings), Joanne Starer (Sirens of the City), Alexandre Tenfengki (The Good Asian), and many more – and continuing with covers by Eisner Award nominee Lee Bermejo (A Vicious Circle, Joker) across all 12 issues – look for more gut-wrenching twists and adrenaline-inducing surprises to come each and every month!

Said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson of the success of Epitaphs from the Abyss, as well as today's corresponding announcements of EC's Shiver SuspenStories and Cruel Kingdom:

"With Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 now on store shelves, it's safe to say the full-blooded return of EC Comics to store shelves worldwide has exceeded even our own aggressive expectations to become Oni Press' biggest Direct Market launch in a decade. We owe a huge debt of thanks to the fans, creators, and retailers who have supported this righteous resurrection for one of the most iconic and influential publishing houses in the history of the comics medium. It also means the second phase of our ambitious plans to strengthen the scope of our EC publishing program can now be revealed – beginning with a surprise expansion for Epitaphs from the Abyss and continuing into two new releases: this winter's holiday-themed Shiver SuspenStories special and EC's first-ever excursion in dark fantasy, Cruel Kingdom, beginning in January!"

