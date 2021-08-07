Peter David's X-Factor Run Ends Again in X-Men Legends #6

The last couple issues of X-Men Legends brought readers back to Peter David's 90s X-Factor run, but all good things must come to an end, even good things that already came to an end and then were brought back in the name of nostalgia. And so ends this storyline in X-Men Legends #6, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210646

JUN210647 – X-MEN LEGENDS #6 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99

JUN210648 – X-MEN LEGENDS #6 TAN VAR – $3.99

(W) Peter David (A / CA) Todd Nauck

WOLFSBANE UNLEASHED!

Renegade mutants have taken hostages at the Latverian embassy…and DR. DOOM isn't happy about it! And with one of X-FACTOR'S own in their clutches, it's going to be a super-powered battle on multiple fronts as innocent lives hang in the balance!

Experience these villains' first battle in the dramatic conclusion to this all-new adventure set during Peter David's original X-FACTOR run!

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $3.99