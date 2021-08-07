Peter David's X-Factor Run Ends Again in X-Men Legends #6

The last couple issues of X-Men Legends brought readers back to Peter David's 90s X-Factor run, but all good things must come to an end, even good things that already came to an end and then were brought back in the name of nostalgia. And so ends this storyline in X-Men Legends #6, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.
X-MEN LEGENDS #6
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210646
JUN210647 – X-MEN LEGENDS #6 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99
JUN210648 – X-MEN LEGENDS #6 TAN VAR – $3.99
(W) Peter David (A / CA) Todd Nauck
WOLFSBANE UNLEASHED!
Renegade mutants have taken hostages at the Latverian embassy…and DR. DOOM isn't happy about it! And with one of X-FACTOR'S own in their clutches, it's going to be a super-powered battle on multiple fronts as innocent lives hang in the balance!
Experience these villains' first battle in the dramatic conclusion to this all-new adventure set during Peter David's original X-FACTOR run!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210646 X-MEN LEGENDS #6, by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.