Peter Parker And Mary Jane in Zeb Wells' Final Amazing Spider-Man #60

Peter Parker And Mary Jane in Zeb Wells' Final Amazing Spider-Man #60 (Spoilers) .. and yes, Paul Rabin and Ben Reilly as well

Article Summary Zeb Wells ends his Amazing Spider-Man run with issue #60, tying up controversial storylines.

Mary Jane remains superhero Jackpot, partners with Paul Rabin; Peter has new girlfriend Shay Marken.

Fans see a final showdown with Tombstone, plus possible hints at future storylines.

Ben Reilly's pervasive presence stirs intrigue for future Spider-Man comic arcs.

Spoilers, obviously. Zeb Wells, the current writer of Amazing Spider-Man, has his final issue published today, Amazing Spider-Man #60, drawn by John Romita Jr and Ed McGuinness, who have most consistently drawn this sixty-issue run on the book.

Wells and Romita relaunched Amazing Spider-Man from Marvel Comics over two years ago after both spending a number of years working on the character (though John a little more than Zeb). It hasn't been without controversy; it kicked off with Spider-Man being hated for some unknown crime, Peter Parker and Mary Jane splitting, and MJ living with Paul Rabin – and suddenly having kids. The series brought back former Zeb Wells bad guys, a Dark Web, killed off Ms Marvel, saw MJ get powers of her own as a Gang War kicked off, and had Peter Parker fighting himself, courtesy of the returning Green Goblin, Norman Osborn. Now their run is coming to an end with a final Tombstone confrontation. But it seems that some fans wanted to get a few final licks in

So, where does Zeb Wells leave Peter, Paul, and Mary Jane? It seems like some kind of new status quo. Mary Jane is still the superhero Jackpot, working with Paul Rabin as her man in the chair, and that's not going away.

And neither is Mary Jane and Paul Rabin, or Peter Parker and his new girlfriend, Shay Marken.

And a reminder of where this all began and where they are all now.

I mean… those are breadcrumbs being left, right? The teasing continues… as is the Ben Reilly stalking of them all…

Could Ben Reilly be about to steal Shay Marken away? And is it all Druig's fault?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240793

(W) Zeb Wells, Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, Various (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY! Rated TIn Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $7.99

