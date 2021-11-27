Phoenix Song: Echo #2 Preview: A Reverse Avengers vs. X-Men

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! Phoenix Song: Echo #2 is in stores from MArvel Comics on Wednesday, and it looks like Krakoa wants to pull a reverse Avengers vs. X-Men. Even though they were on the other side of The Avengers butting into their Phoenix business, now, according to this solicit, the mutants are after Echo just because she's got the Phoenix force now. They probably want to imprison her on the moon, too! Hypocrites! Check out the preview below.

PHOENIX SONG ECHO #2 (OF 5)

SEP210867

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith

EVERYBODY WANTS THE PHOENIX!

Echo finds herself besieged on all sides as the eyes of the human and mutant worlds zero in on the Phoenix! But the deadliest threat is buried in her past…and her future. A new ally with strange powers of his own claims to have the clues Maya needs to stop her timeline from unraveling, but can a cosmically powered fighter really trust this handsome stranger? Enemies abound as Echo struggles with her newfound strength…and the weaknesses she doesn't even know yet.

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

