Poison Ivy Made Her Relationship With Harley Quinn Toxic? Spoilers

The new Future State: The Next Batman #4 from DC Comics features Poison Ivy a number of times. We see her imprisoned alongside other Batman villains as well as the Batgirls.

Although maybe it doesn't quite as well as planned.

Which is curious, because Poison Ivy is much more adept at fighting off the Magistrate, the Peacekeepers and cybers in another strip in that issue – one that she is a lead in, of course. Competency goes hand in hand with prominence,

We also get a fiull-in that she was in Gotham on A-Day – and more on that to come from Bleeding Cool, I fancy.

But while waiting for the inevitable assault from the authorities, we get a little reminiscincing over Poison Ivy's relationship with Harley Quinn. As regular Bleeding Cool readers know, there is – or there was – divided opinion within DC Comics as to whether Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn should be portrayed as a couple, also tied up with Haroey Quinn being reinvented as an angti-hero, but Poison Ivy getting reverted to a villain. Some creators played along, some would not, others had no choice. The Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy relationship is promised to return in the Harley Quinn series and possibly something called Harley Quinn And Batman. But how will that play out? From the future perspective, it's not looking good.

Poison Ivy, has been a figure of strength for Harley Quinn when Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Chad Hardin worked on the character – which informed how they were portrayed in the Harley Quinn TV series. But now we are told she makes relationships – including with Harley Quinn – toxic. Is this what will play out in Infinite Frontier? Or is this the remains of the old regime's 5G playing out, to be wiped away in March? After all everything matters, everything happened – or will happen.

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #4

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Batgirls" written by VITA AYALA

"Batgirls" art by ANEKE

"Gotham City Sirens" written by PAULA SEVENBERGEN

"Gotham City Sirens" art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 2/16/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 4 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

The next Batman goes head-to-head with the Magistrate's shock troops to protect the…guilty?! It's a savage running battle across Gotham City, and it will have the next Dark Knight fighting overwhelming odds to prove that justice still lives in the heart of a broken city.

In the finale of "Batgirls," after discovering the person locked in the high-security cell is the one who's been sending out "Batman Lives" signals to the Resistance, Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain must work together to make sure they take that person when they escape their prison!

Plus, in the conclusion of "Gotham City Sirens," Catwoman and the new android Siren hide out in Poison Ivy's newly built paradise, where they discuss their past relationships, including what Catwoman has—or had—with Batman. But when Peacekeeper forces arrive, the new Siren will have to make a sacrifice to save her friends.