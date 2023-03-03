Predator #1 Preview: Back to Basics With humans running through the jungle getting murdered by the titular Predator in this preview, Predator #1 brings the property back to its roots.

It's time for another comic book preview with yours truly, Jude Terror, and Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. This week, we take a look at Predator #1. With humans running through the jungle getting murdered by the titular Predator in this preview, Predator #1 brings the property back to its roots.

Predator #1

by Ed Brisson & Netho Diaz, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

FEAR IS REBORN! On a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren't the only ones on the hunt. Someone has the Yautja in their sites – and they've been searching for this game preserve for a long time. Ed Brisson and Netho Diaz kicks off an explosive new series that will turn everything you thought you knew about Predators on its head!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620626100111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620626100121 – PREDATOR 1 BARENDS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620626100131 – PREDATOR 1 SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620626100141 – PREDATOR 1 BARTEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

